Call of Duty Pro Player Believes the Black Ops 4 Rumors Are Fake

Even though the official unveiling isn’t set to take place for a few weeks now, rumors have been swirling like mad about what players can expect from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Some note that the game won’t have a single player campaign for the first time in the series (on current consoles — the PS Vita version doesn’t really count); and another rumor indicates that a Battle Royale mode is on the way, and will be the primary focus of the forthcoming Nintendo Switch version.

And it sounds like they’re building up against the game, despite the fact that Activision hasn’t said a word about the game’s structure — save for Treyarch hinting at the return of a popular pick ten system.

But there’s someone that’s pretty close to the Call of Duty brand that doesn’t believe any of these rumors. Justin Fargo-Palmer, who’s also known as SiLLY, plays alongside his team, Evil Geniuses, in Call of Duty: WWII competitive match-ups. And he feels that the rumors swirling around Black Ops 4 don’t have much validity to them.

“Apparently all that leaked bo4 stuff was fake? Love to hear that,” he noted on his Twitter page.

But the interesting thing here is he didn’t note which rumor was the fake one — the Battle Royale, the lack of a single player campaign, or perhaps a combination of what’s been “leaked” thus far.

And keep in mind that this doesn’t mean Fargo knows what’s happening with the project. As EGM noted in its story on the subject, his team is currently playing WWII, which was developed by Sledgehammer Games; and Black Ops 4 is being handled by the squad at Treyarch.

Activision, once again, hasn’t said a word, so your guess is as good as ours. However, the official unveiling isn’t too far off (May 17, to be precise), so something tells us all the details will come to light, and we’ll see what’s what. Fingers crossed that some surprises are in store!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and possibly the Nintendo Switch. (That’s still not confirmed just yet.)