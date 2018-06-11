Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Deluxe Editions, Season Pass Detailed

We’ve been waiting to hear some new information for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for E3 week, and we weren’t disappointed.

The publishers over at Activision have revealed details about the Deluxe Editions for Black Ops 4 that will be available, along with some info on what fans can expect from the Season Pass. Which, in this case, is being referred to as a Black Ops Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pass will consist of 12 multiplayer maps, as well as a Zombies map at launch, four new Zombies maps and four “exclusive” characters that will be made available for the Blackout mode of the game.

But here‘s the catch. It won’t be released over the course of the year, and will instead become available on a more frequent basis. A timetable wasn’t given but we can probably expect this content sooner rather than later.

The Deluxe Editions of the game are set to include some great bonus goodies. First off, they all come with the base game and the Black Ops pass. But you’ll also get COD points with each version of the game, particularly with the Digital Deluxe Editions.

But perhaps the one that’s going to be a must-have for fans is the Pro Edition, which will be available in physical form. It’ll come with a copy of the game, along with a steelbook case, a Pop Socket based upon the game, 10 patches that are based on each of the Specialists that are featured within the game, three Zombie art cards exclusive to this set, and 1,100 COD points. A price point wasn’t given, but it’s likely to be around $99.99.

We previously went hands-on with Black Ops 4 last month, and found it to be quite good, despite its multiplayer-only setup. In my preview, I noted that “the map designs thus far are impressive. One features a seaside Italian-style town where you can run in and out of buildings — ranging from a large church-like structure to a small winery in the corner of the city — in an effort to get a jump on the competition. Another features a snowy winter base with a few chambers to run through, as well as internal facilities where you can weave around obstacles and beat enemies at their own game. These maps are well designed overall — and we’re pretty sure we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg.

“PC fans will have nothing to worry about when it comes to their version of BO4, as it seems to be running efficiently thus far, with a smooth frame rate and excellent performance levels. Of course, we still have yet to see the rest of the package and how it comes together (looking at you, Blackout) but our time will eventually come over the next few months.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.