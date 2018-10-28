‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Servers Have Reportedly Been Improved

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s multiplayer servers have supposedly been upgraded to the level of performance seen in the beta, players’ reports suggest.

People started posting online about the alleged server downgrade a week ago and said that the multiplayer servers were operating at one-third of the quality experienced during the beta. Sharing graphs and other evidence to back up the claims, Black Ops 4 players declared that the tick rate of the multiplayer servers was 20hz as opposed to the 60hz from the beta. After continuing to check those servers throughout the week, players now say that the servers have been brought up to the quality seen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Reddit to share evidence of the server improvements, Redditor soja92 shared graphs that showed the different results across several different games and game modes. Across three different multiplayer games, one in Control and two in Team Deathmatch, it appears that the servers are operating at 62hz now, a sharp increase from the 20hz that was previously reported.

The same doesn’t apply for Blackout matches though, the battle royale game mode where there are far more players in each match. According to tests performed there, it appears that the servers are still running at 20hz, though an upgrade for those servers wasn’t the primary goal for players who brought attention to the multiplayer server downgrade. It also appears that the multiplayer servers aren’t running a uniform rate worldwide with players and other regions reporting that they hadn’t seen such an increase yet, so it could be that the improvements are being tested in certain areas before rolling out for everyone.

This improvement follows a response from Treyarch not long after players began airing their grievances about the servers. In one of its many community updates shared the weekend when all the conversations began, Treyarch acknowledged the discussions and said that it would be rolling out server improvements over the course of two weeks.

“Now that we’re past the initial launch of the game, we are focusing on fine-tuning network performance around the globe, using the real-world data that we have collected,” Treyarch said in its community update. “Over the course of the next two weeks, we will roll out several updates to our network setup that will continue to improve upon the experience of our players since launch.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.