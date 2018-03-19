Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Director is Teasing Something Strange

Earlier this month publisher Activision and veteran developer Treyarch announced the newest entry in the long-running and mega-popular Call of Duty series. And surprising very few, the pair revealed 2018’s Call of Duty game will be none other than Black Ops IIII.

That said, details on the title – beyond a release date – are currently quite scarce, at least details of the official kind. And this will likely remain the case until the game’s official reveal on May 17th. However, in the meanwhile, Treyarch’s Director and Game Designer David Vonderhaar has taken to Twitter to tease something Black Ops 4-related in one of the strangest ways possible.

In a move I’ve personally never seen before, Vonderhaar removed every single one of his tweets from his profile, and replaced them all with the following tease:

I used to see everything in absolute terms. Black or White. Zero or One. What happens next will show you what I have learned, that you do not yet know. Lights out. — REDACTED (@DavidVonderhaar) March 8, 2018

As you can see, Vonderhaar also changed his name on Twitter to “REDACTED,” and made his banner image say the same thing. Further, he changed his avatar to match the redacted theme. So the question is: what the heck does this mean? Well, nobody seems to have a clue, though many are suggesting it has something to do with the game’s story, which we currently have no details on.

As it goes, all we can do is wait and see. In the meanwhile, respect to Vonderhaar for taking a tease this far. That’s commitment.

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII is poised to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12th, which is notably a month earlier than when the series normally releases.

