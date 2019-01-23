‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Adds Barbarians Event, New Map Rotations

As promised, the team over at Treyarch has shaken things up a bit with their Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer with an updated playlist that includes Chaos Domination and two new DLC maps. In addition to this update, a few other additions have been added to make multiplayer just a little more interesting — including a new Barbarians event.

“Our MP Featured Playlist selection is refreshed today with Chaos Domination taking the top spot, along with Team Tactical Moshpit, Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit, Mercenary Hardcore Moshpit, and Mercenary Capture Moshpit in the Featured category,” mentioned Treyarch in a recent post over on Reddit. “We’ve also added Elevation and Madagascar back to rotation for Black Ops Pass holders in standard and Hardcore playlists.”

The team also confirmed that more changes are on the way, but for now — here’s what’s new:

Featured Playlists Chaos Domination added as Featured Playlist. 3-second zone capture time. Round score limit increased from 100 to 150. Game score limit increased from 200 to 300. 6v6 (up to 12 players). Team Tactical Moshpit, Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit, Mercenary Hardcore Moshpit, and Mercenary Capture Moshpit added to Featured category.

Maps Elevation and Madagascar added back to regular Core and Hardcore map rotation for Black Ops Pass holders.

Specialists Crash Resolved an issue with players being unable to obtain ammo from Crash’s Assault Pack after dying.

Stability Implemented various crash fixes.

Miscellaneous Closed an exploit that allowed players to get a full Equipment charge by switching classes.



As for the new event that arrives first on PlayStation 4, “We’re stacking up the loot with a new four-week Special Event stream in the Black Market! Launching today on PS4, the Barbarians Event adds 25 new loot Tiers below the existing Operation Absolute Zero stream, so players can earn twice as much loot per Tier as usual. Unlockable rewards include new Outfits, Gestures, Calling Cards, a new Reactive Camo for the Hades LMG, and our newest earnable weapon, the KAP 45 full-auto pistol.”

To check out what else is new, you can see the full patch notes right here. As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.