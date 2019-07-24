Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Update Brings Back Hot Pursuit Mode

The latest update that’s gone live for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 made a few changes here and there, but one of the most notable points of interest is that the fan-favorite game mode Hot Pursuit is now back. The game mode is one filled with high-speed chases thanks to several additional vehicles as well as respawns that keep matches going until teams are finished off for good. Since it’s a mode that’s been released before and is back in the rotation, it’s available on all platforms instead of just being limited to the PlayStation 4.

Treyarch confirmed the rerelease of Hot Pursuit on all platforms on Tuesday in a set of patch notes which detailed the contents of the July 23rd update. A quick summary of everything included in the patch touched on its various parts while highlighting the return of the game mode.

“Today’s maintenance update delivers the return of Hot Pursuit to Blackout on all platforms, as well as fixes and adjustments in all modes,” Treyarch said. “We’ve reduced the Reaver C86’s damage against non-players (we see you, Safeguardians), implemented a fix for Vision Pulse occasionally ending prematurely when enemy players spawned in during the pulse, and closed an exploit where players could pick up their weapon after quickly respawning with a different class in Multiplayer.”

The full rotation of game modes differs depending on whether you’re playing on a console or PC, but Hot Pursuit is included in both rotations until July 30th.

If you’re totally unfamiliar with the mode, it might be because you missed out on playing it the first time it was released or when it was brought back later. The trailer at the top gives a cinematic overview of the game while Treyarch’s patch notes below from when it was first added provide the specifics.

Hot Pursuit

Hot Pursuit added as the Featured Playlist on PS4.

3 new vehicles added: SUV, PBR, and Muscle Car, as well as police variants of the helicopter and ATV.

New vehicles have special abilities to give players a competitive advantage at the risk of greater exposure. Muscle Cars have the ability to spot nearby Supply Stashes and Supply Drops. Police vehicles have built-in Sensor Dart functionality when their police sirens are activated, as well as the ability to detect enemy-occupied Muscle Cars.

Supply Stashes and Supply Drops occur more frequently than normal.

Players respawn with each circle collapse as long as one teammate is still alive when the next Collapse occurs. Respawns are disabled at the final Collapse.

Last team standing wins the game.

Hot Pursuit is now available in Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode across each platform, and you can see the rest of what’s changed in the patch notes for the update.