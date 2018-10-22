‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Improves Network Performance

Although Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has only been out a few days, Treyarch has been continuously making adjustments to the game so that it performs better overall. And that includes working on a weekend.

Over in the Black Ops 4 Reddit channel, the developer has posted a new update, one that just went live this weekend and includes a number of fixes. You can find all the details from the post below:

“Today, we’ve made a minor update to the game that includes stability improvements across all modes, including fixes for some particular crashes in Zombies. We’re also investigating specific bugs and other issues raised by the Zombies community and will follow up in the coming days.

We’ve made the following updates to the game (Global):

General

Miscellaneous



Addressed a crash at the end of matches for Master Prestige players in Multiplayer and Zombies. We’re planning further improvements for related UI issues in a future update.





General stability improvements across all modes.

Zombies

Miscellaneous



Addressed a crash when crafting the Shield with Frugal Fetish equipped.





Various stability fixes across all maps.



Blood of the Dead



Addressed an issue with the Shield not displaying the correct updated version for the player.



Classified



Addressed a crash when turning on the power in a Custom Mutations match.

Blackout

Stash Looting



Addressed an issue where players had to scroll right or left on the d-pad multiple times to navigate through Stash lists.



Circle Collapse



Addressed an issue where the Collapse circle would sometimes appear invisible to players.

Multiplayer

Scoreboard



Addressed an issue that highlighted the wrong score on the scoreboard if the scoreboard was opened immediately after death.



Specialists



Jumping while sprinting with Ruin now performs the same as with all other Specialists.

We’ve also noticed a lot of discussion around network performance over the past couple of days and wanted to take a moment to address this directly. We’re constantly working to optimize the game, and particularly network performance, to ensure the highest quality online experience for our players. For a game launch with as massive a population as ours hitting so many global servers at once, we configure our infrastructure to ensure game stability as the highest priority over all other factors.

Now that we’re past the initial launch of the game, we are focusing on fine-tuning network performance around the globe, using the real-world data that we have collected. Over the course of the next two weeks, we will roll out several updates to our network setup that will continue to improve upon the experience of our players since launch. As we have always said, launch is just the beginning, and we’re committed to making Black Ops 4 the best-supported game we’ve ever delivered. This is a journey that will involve constant adjustments, improvements, and additions. We appreciate your continued support and patience – thank you!”

We’ll keep you informed on what other tweaks are being made. Hopefully they’re still working on that respawn issue (where other players can get the jump on you as you get into the map).

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.