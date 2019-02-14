‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Close Quarters Frenzy Returns to PlayStation 4

Treyarch has officially released the latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and they included quite a few new and returning goodies for players. That said, the popular Closer Quarters Frenzy mode for Blackout is finally making its triumphant return to PlayStation 4.

In a post on Reddit, Treyarch outlined all of the new and returning playlists and modes that have made their way to Black Ops 4. Close Quarters Frenzy happens to be one of them, which means players will be able to grab any nearby close-range weapon and have some fun.

“Close Quarters Frenzy has returned to PS4 by popular demand as Ambush continues its second week on Xbox One and PC,” Treyarch said. “We’ve heard your requests to bring CQF back to Blackout, so now’s your chance to get in on the action using only close-range weapons against a faster Collapse before our third Operation kicks into gear.”

In addition to the Close Quarters Frenzy mode returning to Blackout on PS4, a Solo version is also on the way. According to Treyarch, this will begin on Friday, February 15th.

Of course, you’ll be able to jump into the Close Quarters action and also receive double XP, as the Valentine’s Quad Feed Weekend is here. Now until February 19th, players will be able to earn twice as many experience points in all of their favorite modes. “We’re starting this one a day early and ending an extra day later than usual, just in case we’re butting into anyone’s Valentine’s Day plans,” Treyarch said. “Then again, nothing says “I choose you” like staying in all night to rank up with your favorite Duo partner. Right?” Read more about that right here.

As for what’s next in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the game’s upcoming Operation is set to go live on Tuesday, February 19th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players. You can check out the latest teaser for the Operation here.

What do you think about this? Are you excited to see the return of Close Quarters Frenzy on PlayStation 4? What other modes should they bring back for Black Ops 4?