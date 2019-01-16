‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Adds and Balances Zombies Elixirs

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s newest update affected Elixirs in the Zombies mode in a big way by adding new tools for players to use and rebalancing existing options.

Elixirs are some of the options Black Ops 4 Zombies players have at their disposal with each item performing different effects to help get through Zombies rounds. Four perks can be brought into a match at one time with each one of them going on cooldown for a while after they’ve been used, and now that this update has been released, players have three new Elixirs to pick from.

The following Elixirs were released on the PlayStation 4 first and will come to other platforms later with all the Elixirs’ effects detailed by Treyarch below.

New Elixirs

Perk Up (Epic) : Gain 4 additional random Perks that are not in your loadout.

: Gain 4 additional random Perks that are not in your loadout. Refresh Mint (Epic) : Refreshes the cooldowns for Equipment, Perks, and Special Weapons for your entire team.

: Refreshes the cooldowns for Equipment, Perks, and Special Weapons for your entire team. Conflagration Liquidation (Epic): Spawn a Bonfire Sale power-up.

The first of those Elixirs, Perk Up, seems particularly powerful seeing how it gives players more Perks to utilize, so even if players have to leave a Perk or two out of their loadout in favor of another option, there’s still a chance they can get it in-game with this item.

Gauntlets and new Epic Elixirs have arrived in #BlackOps4 Zombies on PS4! Race against the clock in 30 rounds of unique challenges, and hit the Laboratory to try out Perk Up, Refresh Mint, and Conflagration Liquidation against the undead. pic.twitter.com/mlOTichigY — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 15, 2019

Along with these new Elixirs, some of the existing options were also adjusted with many of them getting some noticeable buffs. Treyarch revealed all the Elixir changes below with these modifications live on both consoles right now with a PC release planned for later this week.

Elixir Updates

Join The Party : Now revives downed players in addition to respawning dead party members, but will not restore lost Perks.

: Now revives downed players in addition to respawning dead party members, but will not restore lost Perks. Sword Flay : Melee attacks now instantly kill Basic and Vermin enemies for the duration, and deal 5X damage to all other enemies.

: Melee attacks now instantly kill Basic and Vermin enemies for the duration, and deal 5X damage to all other enemies. CTRL-Z : Increased the duration of turned zombies from 15 seconds to 30 seconds.

: Increased the duration of turned zombies from 15 seconds to 30 seconds. Cache Back : Reduced rarity from Epic to Legendary to increase the chance of concocting Cache Back more frequently.

: Reduced rarity from Epic to Legendary to increase the chance of concocting Cache Back more frequently. Phantom Reload : Doubled the previous percentage chance to get free ammo.

: Doubled the previous percentage chance to get free ammo. Blood Debt: Duration reduced from 3 minutes to 1 minute, and Blood Debt now simply ends when points are reduced to zero, rather than killing the player.

Treyarch’s update also involved plans for Blackout players with a new game mode scheduled to be released later this week. The full notes detailing what’s new in the game’s multiple modes can be seen here.