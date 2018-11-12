‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombies Leak Alleges Why Juggernog Was Removed

A person claiming to be a former Treyarch employee spilled tons of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 secrets over the weekend including an explanation for why the Juggernog perk was removed from Zombies and said both it and Speed Cola have a chance of returning.

Taking to Reddit through an account that’s since been deleted, the user by the name of CallofNobodyCares claimed to be part of the studio’s QA team before being fired. Apparently disgruntled with the situation and wanting to share information about the game to draw attention to the situation, the user answered people’s questions about unsolved Easter eggs and other game details.

Giving answers that were proven correct regarding these secrets and other discussions about a 2v2 campaign mode that was scrapped, it seemed as though the user was legit and knew what they were talking about. Their credibility held up as they answered questions, but there’s still the chance the information could’ve been an elaborate fabrication. Still, the user gave an interesting answer regarding the removal of Juggernog, the player-favorite perk that gave them more health to withstand Zombies’ hits.

“Jug was removed because they couldn’t figure out how to fix the issues caused by combining it with armor and they didn’t want to spend more time working on it,” the alleged leaker said in the 14th image linked in the gallery above that preserved all the user’s deleted comments. “It should work fine now and may return since the health and armor systems use separate bars.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s version of Zombies removed Juggernog from the game with an armor system granted through special weapons and a reworked health system both in place, details about the armor and perk removal having leaked months ago. The health system was changed soon after launch to increase players’ max health, and according to the leaker, there’s a chance it could return.

Juggernog wasn’t the only perk that disappeared though with Speed Cola also being removed, but the leaker said with more confidence that the fast-reloading perk would make a return.

“Speed Cola will return in title update six (tu6),” the leaker alleged within the same comment that discussed the removal of Juggernog. “It will be a bonus Vapor automatically equipped when the player has all four main Vapors equipped.

Many of the leaker’s claims remain unconfirmed at this point, but you can see their comments verbatim through the gallery above as well as through a post on Reddit that collected all the comments in one place.