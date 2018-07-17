Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Story Trailer Revealed

Videos by ComicBook.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies

We got a hint of what awaits us in these stories with a new trailer, titled Chaos, which can be seen above. Right off the bat it hints at trouble that awaits us, with a zombie tiger (yes, a zombie tiger) coming out of nowhere.

Then we get into the story, with one of the campaigns, Voyage of Despair, taking place on an abandoned ship. We get hints at each of the characters that are involved with the Zombies mode, suddenly at odds with zombified crew members that must be put down.

Set to the tune of “I Put a Spell On You” by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins (nice!), the trailer shows how everything gets connected with the Zombies lore, and how the characters are ready to fight back against the stacked odds.

And boy, are they stacked. We’re talking dozens of zombies charging at your characters both on land and in the water.

But then things take a turn, with the characters transported into a Roman arena for the second campaign, IX. Just when they’re trying to get the hang of where they’ve gone to, trouble arises with a fleet of the undead charging at you. “Time travel. Great,” one of the characters mutters.

And the odds stack up greatly on this map as well, between the introduction of the zombie tigers and a giant juggernaut that requires a great deal of firepower — and carries a pretty big axe.

More than likely, we’ll see more of these modes in action later this week with the Call of Duty San Diego Comic-Con panel that’s set to take place. Now the real question is when we’ll see more from the third campaign, which will bring back characters from previous Zombies modes. Hmmmm.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can learn more about the forthcoming betas here.