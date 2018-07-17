Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Teases Chaotic Reveal at SDCC

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is definitely delivering on their promise to be “unexpected” and unexpected the big reveal certainly was. Black Ops veterans know that a big part of this particular part of the franchise are the Zombies. What we didn’t know was how much they were willing to change the game up in an effort to provide something else entirely. Activision and Treyarch came together for probably one of the most iconic reveals in the franchise’s history earlier this year, but the shock factor isn’t over, which means good things for SDCC 2018 attendees.

Though we already knew that Activision was attending the event this year with specific Call of Duty goodness in mind, the company continues to tease what’s in store – promising chaos and much more to come. The panel itself will be taking place on July 19th at 1 PM PDT and will be showcasing three new maps at launch, including “IX” and “Voyage of Despair.” We’ll see the new characters in action, as well as the remake of the “Mob of the Dead” map that was infamous in Black Ops 2.

But the team’s official Twitter account promises that “chaos awaits” and honestly – we’re more than ready:

Plus, an additional hint about what the mysterious creature is:

All will be revealed in time, but you may want to take another look. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 16, 2018

They also added to “prepare for a different breed,” meaning even more ‘new’ will be slated for the upcoming entry into this long-standing series.

Though I’m currently making my way through the MP with Call of Duty: WWII (finally freaking prestiged … I’m so busy!), I’m definitely looking forward to the new Black Ops. I’m even interested in trying out the game’s unique take on Battle Royale, for no other reason than it looks high impact – I can respect that.

Excited? Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Don’t forget to also check out the multiplayer open beta dates below: