‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombies Undergoes Significant Stability Changes

The team over at Treyarch continue to make changes to their latest in the Black Ops franchise for Call of Duty, though the latest patch pays especially close attention to the Zombies mode.

“[As] we mentioned in our last update… we’re going in,” boasted the studio when discussing what their plans are for Zombies. “Expect the gritty details on stability fixes in our patch notes going forward, including today’s update. Even if a bug we’ve fixed is obscure or not easily defined, we’ll get as granular as we can in the details. These community updates are for all Black Ops 4 players, and we’re playing the game right along with you. Let’s do this.”

But they didn’t want to wait for changes, the improvements begin now. “Speaking of which, we’ve made a new round of stability improvements in Zombies with today’s patch, including some crash fixes across all maps, as well as resolving specific bugs and crashes in IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. See the patch notes below for the full list of fixes.”

Below is the outline of this week’s fixes, with even more on the way:

Stability

Resolved an issue that could cause the game to crash when the player is near the Mystery Box.

Resolved an issue that could cause the game to crash when a player dies or leaves the game when using the Staff of Ra Special Weapon in the Chaos Story.

Resolved an issue that could cause the game to crash when Zombies attack the player through barricades.

Voyage of Despair Resolved an issue that could cause the game to crash when a player leaves the game while using the Svalinn Guard.

IX Resolved an issue that could cause the game to crash when a player leaves the game during the Main Quest. Resolved an issue where, if a player left a game while another player was contributing to their challenge, the remaining player would crash when attempting to complete the challenge.

Blood of the Dead Resolved two issues that could cause the game to crash when a player fails, bleeds out, or leaves the game during portal events in the Main Quest.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.