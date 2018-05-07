Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Mode Confirmed

Next week, the Call of Duty community will come together for the long-awaited Black Ops 4 reveal, in which we’ll finally see what Treyarch’s latest game will have — or, in a certain way, not have.

But one part that we may not see that much of at the event is Zombies. Sure, we’ll likely get a confirmation, but the presentation will probably focus on multiplayer and the proposed Battle Royale mode along with other possible content.

So where will we be seeing more of the Zombies mode then? According to a tweet sent on the E3 Twitter account, there will be a special E3 Coliseum presentation, with Treyarch showing off what we can expect from the forthcoming mode.

“What’s lurking around the corner of @Treyarch‘s next Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies experience? Come hear the history of Call of Duty Zombies from the creators themselves at #E3Coliseum! Get your gamer pass today and be there,” the tweet reads. You can see it below, along with the official Black Ops 4 and E3 Coliseum logos.

What’s lurking around the corner of @Treyarch’s next Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies experience? Come hear the history of Call of Duty Zombies from the creators themselves at #E3Coliseum! Get your gamer pass today and be there. Purchase at https://t.co/QOa74rE263 #E32018 pic.twitter.com/xW9uomRMtI — E3 (@E3) May 7, 2018

The E3 Coliseum schedule hasn’t been revealed yet, but we’ll likely see what’s going to happen in just a few weeks. It’s set to open up from June 12-14, the same days that the E3 Expo takes place. If you’re not attending in person, it will be streamed online.

There’s always a chance we could see what Zombies has to offer next week. Possibly, at the very least, a logo that gives us an idea of what to expect from it. Whatever’s shown, we’ll let you know what’s on hand and what could be creeping our way undead-wise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. A rumored Nintendo Switch Battle Royale game has been discussed, but not confirmed just yet. (Perhaps next week? Fingers crossed.)