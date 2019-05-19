Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 Will Reportedly Have A Single-Player Campaign

Today, Kotaku published a report that claims Call of Duty 2020 will be developed by Treyarch and be Black Ops 5. As you may know, Call of Duty 2020 is supposed to be Sledgehammer’s new take on the series, but apparently it’s been booted as lead developer and its project has been scrapped. In its place, Treyarch will come in as lead developer and make yet another Black Ops. According to the outlet, the reason Activision has made such a drastic change mostly comes down to Call of Duty 2020 being such a mess, which is partially, if not mostly, the result of Sledgehammer butting heads with fellow lead developer: Raven Software.

That all said, Call of Duty 2020 had a campaign before it was cancelled. And rather than start completely from scratch, Treyarch is taking what Sledgehammer and Raven built, and turning it into a Black Ops 5 campaign. And if this is true, a lot of Call of Duty fans will be happy after last year’s Black Ops 4 canned the single-player campaign in favor of a battle royale mode.

There’s no further details on the campaign, but Kotaku does note that Sledgehammer’s project was based in the Cold War, and involved the Vietnam War. In other words, it fits right in with Black Ops.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. However, Kotaku is well-known for its reliable and accurate reporting, and in this case specifically, it has multiple sources. In other words, don’t take any of this to the bookies, but this information is most likely accurate.

Unfortunately, Kotaku’s piece didn’t really have any details or scoops on this year’s Call of Duty from Infinity Ward, which is expected to be Modern Warfare 4. However, there was a suggestion that the game may feature some type of free-to-play component.

