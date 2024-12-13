Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Massively Discounted For GameStop’s 12 Days of Deals

The first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, is now on sale as part of GameStop’s 12 Days of Deals. The gaming retailer currently has Xbox Series X, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5 editions priced at $34.99, down from the original $69.99. If you’re a GameStop Pro member, you can also save $25 if you spend $250, online or in store. These games are currently available online here at Gamestop with the deal while it lasts. You can check out some additional picks from the sale below.

With the holiday shopping season coming to a close GameStop’s 12 Days of Deals is a good way to get some last minute deals on consoles, games, accessories. Here’s a breakdown of current offers:

GameStop 12 Days of Deals Current Offers

Save up to $40 on Select AAA games

Up to 45% off Select EA games

Free $30 GameStop gift card when you purchase Meta Quest 3S 256GB Headset

Free $10 gift card when you purchase the Pokemon TCG: Paldea Adventure Chest

Buy 2 Get 1 Free toys, collectibles, apparel, homeware, board games, and more

Save $30 when you purchase any PS5 and Dual Sense controller

Get up to 25% off on select family friendly games

Save on Quidditch Champions when you buy Hogwarts Legacy – Only $29.99

Save $20 on Just Dance 2025

Save on the Lucid Sound Wired Headset – Only $19.99

Select sweatshirts and hoodies only $30

Save $30 on the EA Sports College Football Homecoming Pack

Free Mario Pin Set when you spend $100+ on select Nintendo consoles, games, or accessories

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been heralded by fans for being such a content-rich game. Players had even recently found a hidden specialized nuke in the game, that allowed for maximum damage without dying afterwards, creating new and unheard of scenarios in the game. Season One Reloaded also just kicked off for Black Ops 6, so there may be all kinds of new, hidden items within the game. ComicBook has even nominated Black Ops 6 for some potential awards this year as a top-notch multiplayer release. Even though this is now the sixth entry in the Black Ops collection, it seems the developers are still adamant about creating new and unique experiences for its players.



