In 2024, a number of great games were released, spanning different genres and platforms. Whether you game on PC, Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch, or Meta Quest, chances are, there was a lot to enjoy. For this year’s Golden Issue Awards, ComicBook has broken up our nominees into four separate categories: Game of the Year, Best Ongoing Game, Best Multiplayer Game, and Best Narrative-Driven Game. Each category is pretty self-explanatory, celebrating the new releases that have been offered this year, as well as the games that kept us coming back years after their initial release.

The ComicBook staff has narrowed each of the four categories down to five games in each. Voting among the members of the staff is currently underway, and the winners of each category will receive a full write-up explaining why it made the cut. Without further ado, here are the 2024 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards Nominees for Video Games:

Game of the Year

Perhaps one of the most surprising nominees for 2024’s Game of the Year is Konami’s Silent Hill 2. While the original is considered one of the greatest horror games of all-time, there was a lot of anxiety surrounding the remake. Many fans had expressed concerns that developer Bloober Team was not up to the task of handling the remake of such a beloved game. However, the small Polish development team managed to prove them wrong.

Astro Bot

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Silent Hill 2

Helldivers 2

Best Ongoing Game

As the name implies, the Best Ongoing Game category is dedicated to the games that have been around for a while, but continue to see new updates and content that draw us back. Battle royale games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite are perfect examples, but ongoing games aren’t limited to one genre. Disney Dreamlight Valley couldn’t be any different from the rest of the group, but it keeps pulling in new players thanks to a steady stream of quests, characters, and quality of life improvements.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Snap

Best Multiplayer Game

While the majority of the games nominated for Best Multiplayer Game were released within the 2024 calendar year, it should be noted that The Finals is our lone exception. The game was released in December 2023, making it too late to make the cut-off for last year’s nominees. It’s possible we could see a similar situation play out with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle next year, but until reviews for the game start to come in, it’s a little too early to say what next year’s list of nominees might bring!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

The Finals

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Best Narrative-Driven Game

The diversity in the nominees for Best Narrative Driven Game is a testament to the variety of great games that were made available in 2024. Players have been treated to remakes of survival-horror classics, new RPGs, and more. A VR game even made the list this year with the excellent Batman: Arkham Shadow, which is currently exclusive to Meta Quest 3. It remains to be seen which of these games will actually win their categories this year, but just making the final round of nominees is notable!

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Like a Dragon: infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

