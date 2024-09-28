Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Will Release With Popular Feature Missing From Beta

When Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on October 25 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, it will do with a popular feature that was missing from the the game's recent Beta. According to Treyarch -- the developer of this year's COD -- the feature has been added by "popular demand." To this end, it is a feature we've seen in some previous games, such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and Call of Duty: Cold War.

Those who played the Beta, whether the closed version or the open version, will know it was missing a kill counter on the HUD. This won't be the case when the game launches though because Treyarch has gone ahead and added it. How exactly it has been implemented, remains to be seen. What is noted though is that it will work like it did in the past, meaning it will track your progress as you rack up kills with no deaths, which will in turn inform you how close you are to various streaks and medals.

"By popular demand, we've added a kill counter on your HUD that will track your progress towards Kills-in-one-life Medals, including those who are chasing the coveted Nuclear Medal and Nuke Scorestreak," said Treyarch

Right now, this is the extent Treyarch has communicated about a kill counter in Black Ops 6. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, this will probably be all it has to say between now and launch on the matter.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release worldwide on October 25 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it releases, it will be available via standard purchase as well as via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. For more coverage on the upcoming Call of Duty game -- including all of the latest Black Ops 6 news, all of the latest Black Ops 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Black Ops 6 speculation -- click here.