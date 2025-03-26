Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 Is Releasing Early

For many Call of Duty fans, the countdown to the return of Verdansk in Warzone is top of mind. However, along with Verdansk on April 3rd, we’re set to get the start of Black Ops 6 Season 3. This season, along with the Warzone update, were pushed back, so many gamers are eager for the new content to arrive. And now, ActiVision has confirmed that players will get to access the new Black Ops 6 content a full 24 hours early, with Season 3 now set to begin on April 2nd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This update about the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 3 start date comes from the official @CallofDuty account on X. This morning, they shared that the Season 03 content will drop early on April 2nd with “a 24-hour free trial.” That means players will be able to get ahold of the new weapons and check out the new maps and modes offered with Season 3 early. Thus far, ActiVision has been relatively quiet about the specifics for the season, but hopefully with it arriving a day ahead of schedule, they’re going to start giving more teasers soon.

Call of duty: Black ops 6

For those who enjoy Warzone, this update does come with bittersweet news. That 24-hour free preview of Black Ops 6 Season 3 is partly a consolation prize for the other Call of Duty news. On April 2nd, Call of Duty: Warzone will be taken offline “in preparation for the launch of Verdansk” on April 3rd. So, not only will Verdansk not arrive until April 3rd, players will also be unable to get their Warzone fix for the entirety of April 2nd. Hopefully, chasing that shiny new Season 3 content will help soften the blow. But that’s not the only compensation planned for the Warzone outage.

Call of Duty Gives Away Free Weapon During Warzone Downtime

At the bottom of their post about the early release of Black Ops 6 Season 3, the Call of Duty account has more good news to share. Though Warzone will be down during the day on April 2nd, you still might want to open up the menu. Any gamer who does open up the Warzone game menu during the downtime will receive the Kilo 141 for free. This fully automatic assault rifle is one of the weapons rumored to return with the Verdasnk update, and giving it away for free during downtime all but confirms that this rumor is true.

Season 03 of #BlackOps6 will be dropping early on April 2nd with a 24 hour free trial 🔥



During that time Call of Duty: Warzone will go offline in preparation for the launch of Verdansk on April 3. Anyone who opens the Call of Duty: Warzone game menu during that time will… pic.twitter.com/eKXj22w8tZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 26, 2025

To get the free Kilo 141, it looks like players just need to remember to open up the Call of Duty: Warzone game menu at some point during that April 2nd downtime. Then, you’ll be all set to use the weapon when Warzone returns with the Verdansk update on April 3rd. Many gamers are excited to see the return of the Kilo 141, especially as a free giveaway item. That said, fans are calling for the OG sound effect to return along with the gun, which ActiVision has yet to confirm or deny.

At any rate, it looks like Call of Duty fans can bide their time before the Verdansk update with an early, free trial look at what Black Ops 6 Season 3 has to offer. Once April 3rd arrives, the new Warzone content will join Season 3 for a massive update to the current Call of Duty arsenal.

Will you be checking out the early preview of Black Ops 6 Season 3, or are you just waiting it out for Verdansk in Warzone? Let us know in the comments below!