Call of Duty Glitch Brings Back Rare Banned Skin

A new glitch in Call of Duty has brought a rare banned skin back to the in-game store. Call of Duty has come a long way since its first entry back in 2023. Initially it began as a World War II shooter that let players experience famous battles and moments from the war first hand, even utilizing footage from the Military Channel in early games to make it feel almost like an interactive documentary or recreation. However, the series would evolve into something more cinematic and eventually have a big emphasis on other modes like multiplayer and even a Zombies mode.

Flash forward to a post-Fortnite world and now Call of Duty has crossovers with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, athletes, musicians, and icons from all across pop culture. Part of the reason for this is because Call of Duty moved away from things like map packs. The series used to do four DLCs each year, one every quarter, but it began to hurt the player pool as players wouldn’t matchmake with each other if they didn’t have the same DLCs. Now, all Call of Duty maps are free as part of seasonal updates and Activision makes its money elsewhere, such as through the purchase of skins. While some fans really despise this, it’s a big money maker.

Call of Duty Glitch Mistakenly Brings Back Banned Nickmercs Skin to Store

In 2023, Call of Duty added popular streamers Nickmercs and TimTheTatman as skins in-game. They were the first ever content creators added to the franchise and also the last. Roughly a month after their arrival, Nickmercs stirred up controversy regarding comments he made during Pride Month stating that schools should “leave children alone” with regards to how LGBTQ+ subjects are taught. The issue caused enough problems that Activision removed Nickmercs’ skin from Call of Duty and TimTheTatman opted to voluntarily have his skin removed to stand in solidarity with his friend. This has been a divisive topic for a while and it led to Nickmercs boycotting Call of Duty for a while, but he eventually returned to the game.

With that said, Call of Duty fans began noticing that the Nickmercs skin had returned to Call of Duty this past weekend. The skin was visible in the store for some players with a price tag, leading many to believe it was officially back. However, that’s not the case. It appears to be a glitch as some fans don’t see it in their store at all and others reported that attempting to buy it would lead to a purchase error. So, don’t get too excited. It seems to be nothing more than a glitch and no one can access the skin unless they already owned it prior to its initial removal.

Whether or not Nickmercs’ Call of Duty skin ever returns remains to be seen, but it seems unlikely. This happened two years ago now and a lot of people have moved on from the controversy, so it seems pointless to linger on something that happened two Call of Duty games ago. It also seems unlikely Call of Duty will do any more content creator skins given how much of a mess the first batch was, but maybe they’ll try again in the future.