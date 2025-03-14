Call of Duty 2025 Reportedly Planning on Six New Zombies Maps

Zombies have been a mainstay in Call of Duty games since the early days, but the developers are constantly imagining new ways to bring them back. The Zombies survival co-op mode is incredibly popular with players who enjoy taking on the hordes of undead. And now, as reported by Insider Gaming, developer Treyard Games has shared plans for up to six round-based zombie maps during the life cycle for Call of Duty 2025. Though the new game for the year has yet to be officially announced, it looks like a Black Ops 2 sequel is headed our way, bringing plenty of new Zombies maps with it.

2025 has already offered some excitement for Call of Duty fans, with the introduction of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and confirmed return of the Verdansk map in Warzone. That’s plenty to keep fans busy, but it hardly means we’re not already looking ahead to what’s next for the franchise. The new entry is set to arrive later this year, and according to leaks, it will likely be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2. Now, the latest rumors suggest it will also be bringing in more Zombies. Like, a lot more Zombies.

Treyarch Games will be the lead for Call of Duty’s 2025 entry, and they have shared intentions for bringing back the original team behind Zombies for the game. The plans reportedly include six entirely new Zombies maps, which will be playable in various game modes including the standard round-based modes, as well as grief and outbreak. One of the new maps is expected to be the biggest Zombies map yet, including a Tranzit-like transportation system.

According to the rumor, Treyarch games is looking to bring in some imaginative new settings for these latest Zombies maps. This includes a post-WW2 New York map showing the aftermath of a nuclear bomb dropped by the Nazis and a Japanese temple map set near an erupting volcano. There’s also potential plans for a map that’s set in a space station, which would certainly be an interesting take. For now, these are likely just ideas floating around as the team works on the new maps, and they may or may not actually come to fruition when Call of Duty 2025 arrives.

Call of Duty Fans React to News of Even More Zombies

With the reported plans for so much more Zombies content in 2025, Call of Duty fans are having mixed reactions. Many gamers do love the game mode, but it’s been around for quite a while at this point. For some, this news suggests that the new Call of Duty title won’t bring in any new game modes, which is a bit of a disappointment. Once upon an earlier time in the franchise, new games came with new limited game modes, but recent years have leaned pretty heavily into Zombies due to the popularity of the game mode. The repeat of the same old thing with a slight twist is, for some players, getting a little bit stale. As one fan puts it “quantity over quality, lez goooo.”

Zombies in call of duty: Black ops 6

That said, not everyone is disappointed to hear that new Zombies maps are coming. Some gamers are already sharing their wishlist for what those “out-there settings” might mean. Fans would like to see some smaller, survival-focused maps alongside inventive settings like alternate history or more. Others just want a return to more “vanilla zombies” as opposed to Treyarch’s spin on the game mode – this, given the lead developer for the game, is probably pretty unlikely.

At any rate, it seems that Zombies will return with the 2025 entry in the Call of Duty franchise. What that will look likely, exactly, remains to be seen as Activision reveals more details about this year’s game.

Are you excited to hear about so many new Zombies maps planned for Call of Duty 2025? Let us know in the comments below!