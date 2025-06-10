Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Fans Upset Over New Rumor: “The Campaign Is Ruined”

A new rumor has stirred up some controversy for those looking forward to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7‘s campaign. Call of Duty has always been sold first and foremost on its multiplayer, but the campaigns are also a major piece of the puzzle. Only one Call of Duty game has dared to release without a campaign and it was lambasted by fans as a result. Despite the fact that they’re pretty short, people love how cinematic, bombastic, and fun the Call of Duty campaigns are. They’re a great way to learn how the game feels and plays before jumping into the chaos of multiplayer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, other complications have sometimes resulted in lackluster Call of Duty campaigns. Modern Warfare III, for instance, was reportedly planned to be more of an expansion to MWII, but when plans changed for it to be a full premium release, the campaign was changed to continue the mainline story of Captain Price and Task Force 141. As a result, Sledgehammer Games had to develop a new story in less than a year and a half, which resulted in something pretty rocky and undercooked. Black Ops 3 also tried to be pretty ambitious with a co-op campaign and more control over the player’s loadout, but the final product fell flat with fans.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7‘s Campaign Will Reportedly Feature a Nameless Protagonist

Now, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has been announced and is due out later this year. The game is confirmed to feature a co-op campaign, but we know very little about what to expect. It’s a direct sequel to Black Ops 2 set in 2035 with returning characters like Harper and David Mason, but the plot remains pretty vague and the gameplay is even more unclear. However, a new rumor from Vondyispog has really upset some Call of Duty fans. According to the new rumor, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will have players mostly filling the shoes of nameless, personality-less soldiers.

If you’re not a long time Call of Duty fan, this may sound pretty standard to you as the series was known for this in its early days. However, Call of Duty: Black Ops shook things up by making you play as the actual main character and subsequent games took note of this. They had voices, definable traits, and so on. However, Black Ops 7 will reportedly use the co-op structure to have players play as mildly customizable, random squad members with the “leader” of the lobby sometimes filling the shoes of David Mason, the game’s protagonist. Players will also be able to make use of a safe house, as seen in the last two Black Ops games, to upgrade their characters and gear.

Call of Duty fans aren’t happy with this rumor as they want to play as the main characters and feel rooted in their struggle, as opposed to essentially just being along for the ride. Some fans are confused as to why this decision would even be made, as it doesn’t seem to serve any real narrative purpose. The last two Black Ops games also featured silent, faceless protagonists despite having a pretty awesome ensemble of supporting characters that would’ve made for great playable heroes.

This fucking campaign is gonna be just endless Strike Missions in BO2 https://t.co/a4cUZkEg8p — Ian Man (@IanMan20onYT) June 9, 2025

silent protagonist in 2025 💔 https://t.co/SXzwPhC6Ra — Darth (@darthninjayt) June 9, 2025

I wasn't really in to begin with, but if this is true https://t.co/SISbusEzLF pic.twitter.com/BhROuP8a00 — Belinski_Paradox (@BelinskiParadox) June 9, 2025

JUST LET US PLAY AS FUCKING MASON PLEASE THATD ALL WE MEEDED https://t.co/UPOi71g5BC — bom360 (@bomm300) June 9, 2025

guess i'm genuinely skipping this campaign then lmao https://t.co/nIeetQJGiC — m (@whoelsebutmatty) June 9, 2025

I can’t stand Raven. Just like that, the campaign is ruined. — ؘ (@HailCaranthir) June 9, 2025

Of course, this is all just a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt for now. We will hear more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 later this summer ahead of its inevitable fall release date. However, this rumor does make sense given the last couple games in the series and the co-op gameplay would mean the developer doesn’t have to account for writing each playable character.

What do you think of this rumor? Let me know in the comments.