Call of Duty 2025 Rumor Is Tragic News for Campaign Fans

Call of Duty 2025 may have yet another disappointing campaign, according to a new rumor. Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises out there and it has managed to become that by being a fairly consistent series that delivers large-scale action, fast-paced multiplayer, and highly replayable co-op modes every single year. There are some bad or mediocre Call of Duty games, but generally, you know what to expect when a new one comes out every holiday season. However, that has also meant that the series can’t really miss a beat. There’s an expectation that Call of Duty will check the same boxes every year and Activision isn’t willing to skip a year.

Although some Call of Duty games have been internally delayed to allow more time, it usually means sacrificing a different game and moving it up on the release schedule so there is no gap in releases. Sledgehammer Games has experienced this with games like Call of Duty: Vanguard and to some extent, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The latter was reportedly intended to be more of an expansion to Modern Warfare II, but Activision supposedly opted to transform it into a full standalone game. While it seems like the multiplayer largely made it through unscathed, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III campaign was hurt tremendously.

The story for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was reportedly massively overhauled as it was originally planned to be more of a side story, but with it being the next core chapter in the Modern Warfare saga, the story now had to continue the mainline story with Captain Price, Soap, and Ghost. The team at Sledgehammer Games was given about a year and a half to make a new campaign from scratch, which resulted in the team trying to reuse things from Warzone to save time and also “innovate” with an open-world campaign.

Call of Duty 2025’s Campaign Is Reportedly “Fu**ing Terrible“

Adler riding a motorcycle in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Unfortunately, this resulted in arguably the worst Call of Duty campaign to date. It was short, rushed, and really boring. The open-world sections didn’t feel well-made and it left a bad taste in the mouths of Call of Duty fans. It seems like we may be in for a repeat of that. Reliable Call of Duty leaker The Ghost of Hope reported on Twitter that he has heard that the campaign for Call of Duty 2025 is “fu**ing terrible” and noted that it is worse than Modern Warfare III with the potential to be the worst Call of Duty campaign to date. It’s possible it will be open world too as Hope noted that Call of Duty 2025 is a worse version of Modern Warfare III.

Also as far as I know I don't think Raven has anything to do with it. I heard that a lot of the campaign team for BO6 left right before game came out so I don't think they have the man power to be responsible for this one. https://t.co/K5ghQ5J7qs — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) April 25, 2025

As of right now, it’s unclear if the game is being rushed like the 2023 Call of Duty game or if it’s just not a cohesive story. One would think Activision would have learned from the reception of Modern Warfare III‘s campaign and would avoid not only rushing the story again, but making a poorly made open-world game.

It is heavily rumored that Call of Duty 2025 is a sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 set a few years after the events of that story. Black Ops 3 had next to nothing to do with Black Ops 2‘s story, so this will be the first time the series has revisited that era in over a decade. Of course, Black Ops 2 is one of the most beloved games in the series, so a disappointing follow-up would like be met with a lot of scrutiny from fans. This also comes after Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s campaign was praised up and down by fans, so another lesser entry would be gut wrenching for those who enjoy Call of Duty’s story mode.

On the bright side, it’s heavily rumored that Call of Duty 2025 will have a massive Zombies mode. That may make up for a lackluster campaign, but at the same time, those who love the campaign may not be fully interested in the Zombies mode.

