Call of Duty Fans Anticipate Huge Black Ops 7 News on June 20th

June 20th, 2025 is a historic day in the Call of Duty universe and it seems like Activision is preparing to celebrate it with Black Ops 7 news. The Call of Duty franchise has a lot of different characters, stories, and timelines. It seems like Activision is doing its best to connect as many of the games together as possible after previously keeping them all pretty separate. As a result, the timeline is a bit complicated, but it seems as though Call of Duty is doing its best to create a cohesive storyline. With that said, fans were excited to recently learn that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is a direct sequel to Black Ops 2.

The Black Ops series has jumped around the timeline quite a bit. It technically began in World War II with World at War, as Reznov is introduced in that game. Then we see the Vietnam War, bits and pieces of the Cold War, the far-flung future, the 90s, and much more. All in all, there’s probably about 100 years of history told across the Black Ops series. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will follow up the events of Black Ops 2, which was set in 2025, by returning us to David Mason, Harper, and Menendez’s story in 2035. This will allow even more futuristic gameplay and storytelling as a result.

With that said, the initial reveal for Black Ops 7 didn’t reveal much. We got a tease of the game’s co-op campaign, but it’s unclear exactly what’s happening in the game. With that said, we may hear more very soon. In Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, June 19th, 2025 was an extremely important day. It was deemed “Judgement Day” as radical extremist Raul Menendez hijacked control of American drones, using them to attack Los Angeles and other major American and Chinese cities in an effort to kill world leaders. Not long after, David Mason tracks down Menendez and is given the choice to kill him or lock him up for good.

If he’s killed, a pre-recorded YouTube video gets uploaded on June 20th, 2025 where Menendez announces his own death and asks his loyal followers to carry on his cause. The video has a massive amount of likes and views, suggesting that Menendez has successfully rallied a strong and noble cause. However, this story was never really followed up on in later games… until now. As reported by CharlieIntel, GameStop stores have begun receiving Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 posters that will be given out to customers who pre-order which will reportedly open on June 20th. The game’s key art also features the date June 20th, 2025 hidden in small text.

GameStop stores have started to receive Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 posters, and some stores are being told the posters are included with pre-orders starting June 20th



(image via @iceycallofduty) pic.twitter.com/v0p54g3uiV — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 10, 2025

It’s likely we will get some more info on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 that day, either in the form of a blog post or a new trailer. It’s expected that a proper reveal is coming for the game this summer, but Activision has yet to detail what that might look like or when it will occur. It seems likely that we might get more information on that on the 20th. Either way, expect some Call of Duty big news in the coming weeks!