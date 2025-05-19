Call of Duty 2025 Reportedly Bringing Back Controversial Black Ops 3 Feature

A Call of Duty 2025 leak reveals that the new game will be bringing back one of the most controversial features from the series which began in Black Ops 3. Call of Duty is one of the biggest video game franchises on the planet and it has managed to reinvent itself many times. We have seen the past, present, and future of warfare through the lens of Call of Duty, allowing for a variety of creative stories and gameplay design. While some people think Call of Duty is pretty repetitive at this point, and it might be, the series has done its best to try and stay fresh even when it goes in bold new directions.

After the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy concluded in 2011, Call of Duty was looking for a new direction. It began by inching toward the near future before fully committing to advanced technology that radically changed Call of Duty. This began with Advanced Warfare which introduced exosuits that allowed players to jump extremely high, dash from side to side, and have enhanced movement. Although controversial at the time, the game has become a cult favorite among fans with some even hoping for an Advanced Warfare 2. Things innovated even further with Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 which introduced wall-running, allowing players a much faster game with a very unique approach to level design to accommodate this new system.

Call of Duty 2025 Is Bringing Back Wall-Running, Suggests Leaks

Some fans appreciated this change, but some longed for the “boots on the ground” combat the series was known for and felt that it was too much, too fast. Call of Duty would ultimately use wall-running one more time in Infinite Warfare before transitioning back to that traditional Call of Duty gameplay. However, it seems Call of Duty is going to be to wall-running. Data miners have discovered wall-running mechanics for Call of Duty 2025 within Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and have even found ways to make it work. Obviously, the maps aren’t designed for it right now, but you can still get an idea of the vision.

Kinda looks like BO3 movement with how you can chain jumps back onto the same wall. Just without the micro thrusters.



Might pull a BO3, and have the remakes be made with wallrunning in mind. Otherwise, this WON'T work lmao pic.twitter.com/Uog7NOasoX — AndrewVN (@thebluefoxvn) May 19, 2025

The reason something like this leaks is because Call of Duty has a hub app. Every Call of Duty game is essentially a DLC for this app, so all future games can leak pretty easily since they all work off of one game. While sometimes references to future things can be discovered in the files for other games, Call of Duty is designed in a way where it can be implemented. It’s expected that Call of Duty 2025 is Black Ops 7, but in typical Black Ops fashion, it is jumping around the story’s timeline. It is rumored to be a direct sequel to Black Ops 2, which was set in the year 2025. This will likely take place sometime in the 2030s, though nothing has bene officially confirmed. We will likely get a proper reveal sometime later this summer.

As of right now, it’ll be interesting to see how people respond to the wall-running. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is expected to follow in 2026 and it’s hard to imagine that having any kind of wall-running. There were rumors that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 could have wall-running, but that would be a major change for that franchise. Having boots on the ground in MW4 may strike a better balance by allowing fans different styles of Call of Duty each year which could give it all new life and prevent overall fatigue. It remains to be seen what direction the series will go in, but alternating like this would be a huge win for the series.

