Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Makes Big Change to Snipers

Activision and Treyarch have announced a major change to snipers in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. As part of the game's newest update, a "sniper specific flinch" has been added to the game. Now when a sniper is hit, their weapon's aim will move. Previous Call of Duty games included the feature, but Black Ops Cold War removed it. A number of fans had been asking for its return, stating that its removal made snipers overpowered in the game. Following the announcement, a lot of players have been celebrating the change on social media, though some fans are a little less happy!

The change will arrive in the Black Ops Cold War mid-season update, which is set to go live May 19th at 9 p.m. PT and May 20th at 12 a.m. ET. Treyarch revealed the change in its patch notes for the new update. That information can be found below:

Custom Flinch: We’ve created a sniper-specific flinch that moves the weapon aim while being hit. This flinch is more pronounced in ADS. Attachments that reduce flinch have been factored into this feature update.

It would be impossible for Activision and Treyarch to make everyone happy, but it seems like this change will be embraced by a lot of players! Given some of the outcry about the game's lack of sniper flinch, it definitely seems like the developer was listening to fans. Hopefully, the change will result in a more enjoyable game for everyone.

In addition to this change, Season Three Reloaded will feature a lot of new content! Players can expect to see new maps, modes, challenges, and more. Activision released a roadmap detailing the new additions, and readers can find out more about it right here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy about this change in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? What do you think of the addition of sniper flinch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!