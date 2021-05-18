Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Roadmap Revealed

✖

Activision has revealed Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Season Three Reloaded roadmap. Starting on May 20th, players can expect to see a ton of new content in both games, starting with the arrival of content based on the Die Hard and Rambo franchises. Both John McClane and John Rambo will arrive in the game as new Operators, and both will also be accompanied by content based on their respective films, including themed locations, side missions, limited time modes, and more. The whole thing kicks off in a few short days, and sounds pretty exciting!

The roadmap can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Readers can find out more about the Rambo and Die Hard themed content right here and right here. Additionally, Warzone will see new weapons, including the Combat Bow (arriving at launch), and the Ballistic Knife from Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War players can expect to see two new multiplayer maps during Season Three Reloaded: Standoff (6v6) and Duga (Multi-Team). Both maps will arrive at launch. There will also be new modes; Die Hardpoint and Multi-Team Elimination will both be available at launch, while Rambo's Gun Game is coming in week two. Players can also expect to see medals fitting the '80s action movie theme.

Zombies mode will receive a new Main Quest and a new World Event. A limited time mode called Crank 2: No Time to Crank will be available at launch, as well as custom mod support, new weapons added to Mystery Boxes, and "Zombie-specific weapon tuning."

Finally, both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players can expect to see new weapons. The Baseball Bat will be available at launch in Black Ops Cold War and in Season 4 of Warzone. The AMP63: Pistol will arrive in both games later in the season. Players in both games can also participate in an '80s Action Hero event. More information on all of these inclusions and more can be found at the Call of Duty blog right here.

Have you been enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone? What do you think of Season Three Reloaded's roadmap?