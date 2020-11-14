Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Campaign Has a Surprise for Modern Warfare Fans

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's campaign has a surprise for Modern Warfare fans, or more specifically, Modern Warfare 2 fans. The Call of Duty series has been involved in many controversies over the years, some of which have spilled out of the industry and into places like the mainstream media. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign, or more specifically the campaign's "No Russian" mission, is perhaps the most infamous example of this happening. Back in 2009, it caused quite the controversy, and 11 years later, the campaign of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War pays homage to it, or at least it appears to.

As a new video from Call of Duty content creator and leaker The Gaming Revolution notes, there's a part of the Black Ops Cold War campaign that gives off some serious No Russian vibes. Now, there's no way to know if it's a direct reference, but the scene shares some pretty striking similarities with the No Russian mission.

Adding to this Modern Warfare homage, during this same part, the player has a run-in with Imran Zakhaev, a character players may remember from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. In other words, not only does this part of game contain a pretty blatant homage to No Russian -- which makes sense given the game's Cold War setting -- but it features a Modern Warfare and Black Ops crossover.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's campaign has quite a number of surprises and Easter Eggs like this, and it's easily one of the strangest and best COD campaigns yet. Further, it's the first Black Ops campaign since Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

