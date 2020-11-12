Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Makes Major Nerf Right Before Release

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update has been released ahead of the game's midnight launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC that has made a major nerf to multiplayer, or more specifically, a major nerf to sliding in the game, which has been abused and exploited by players in both the Alpha and Beta. That said, whether sliding will continue to be essential to the meta and exploited by many remains to be seen, but it will be less effective in the final version of the game.

With the update, Treyarch has not only shortened the length of sliding, but it has reduced the speed of sliding. According to Treyarch, the mechanic is designed for escaping or for quickly transitioning to crouch or cover. However, this isn't players how players have been using it.

If you played the Beta, you'll know players were using in every encounter, especially in close quarters, which is why Treyarch made the aforementioned changes. Adding to this, ending a sprint to fire is now faster than sliding to fire, which should result in fewer players sliding to fire.

Sliding Patch Notes:

Shortened slide length.

Reduced slide speed. Sliding is intended as an escape mechanic or quick entrance into crouch or cover. It’s not intended to be over-used during engagements, or to be too advantageous in close quarters. We’ve shortened the slide length and reduced its speed to address these goals.

Ending a sprint to fire is now faster than sliding to fire. In the Beta, it was faster to fire your weapon from a sprint by sliding than by simply ending your sprint to fire. This has been fixed so that ending a sprint to fire is the faster way to get your gun up, and sliding to fire is no longer faster.



