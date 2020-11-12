Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Confirms Divisive Gameplay Feature Is Back

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC in some regions, and we now know a divisive gameplay feature is back. No matter the map or mode, at the end of each round, the "Best Play" is shown rather the final kill. As noted, this applies to all modes, including Search & Destroy, where there's a big emphasis on the final kill. A change from final kill to best play was a move Call of Duty made a few years ago, and despite the backlash, it continues to stick with the change.

Of course, the biggest problem with best play is it rarely works as advertised as it's not nuanced or intricate enough to determine what's actually the best play of the game. More often than not, it's always just a highlight of a few rapid kills in succession, which, while impressive, isn't always the best play.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Search & Destroy specifically, it makes far more sense to have the final kill, as it's often more dramatic and relevant to the round than the best play.

For now, it remains to be seen how the feature has improved, but so far, there's been no word of any type of improvement. Enough players have their hands on the game that if there was a substantial upgrade to the gameplay feature, we'd probably have heard about it by now.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is already available in some regions, and will be available tomorrow in the United States via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

H/T, Charlie Intel.