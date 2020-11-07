Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Surprises Fans With Unexpected Mode

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War doesn't release -- via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC -- until next week, yet Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision have already announced Season 1 and an accompanying content roadmap. And included within this content roadmap is the addition of an unexpected mode. Last year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare introduced a mode dubbed Gunfight, which featured 2v2 and 3v3 combat on tiny maps. Considerably different than the traditional Call of Duty multiplayer experience, it was unclear, at the time of its reveal, if players would take to the mode. That said, they did. In fact, it wound up being quite a popular mode, which perhaps explains why it's coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but not at launch.

2v2 Gunfight won't be available at launch, but it will be available not long after. More specifically, the aforementioned trio have revealed it will come on December 10, the same day Season 1 begins and the same day Warzone will integrate with Black Ops Cold War.

For now, it remains to be seen how the mode will be realized in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While it's been announced for the game, it hasn't been revealed for it, and there's no word on when it will be revealed, but it likely won't be until after launch.

Going into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, many fans assumed Gunfight wouldn't be included and would rather be exclusive to Infinity Ward games going forward. And when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's modes were revealed, and it wasn't included, these suspicions were seemingly validated. However, now we know Gunfight wasn't revealed at the time because it was going to be a post-launch addition.

