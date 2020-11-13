WATCH: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies Easter Egg Has Already Been Solved

✖

Today, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War released on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Not long after this, the Die Maschine main easter egg quest and side quests went live for the game's Zombies mode. And, somehow, two hours and 20 minutes after this, the main quest easter egg was solved by NoahJ456, Geeky Pastimes, Code Name Pizza, and Starr Burrst. And of course, the moment was captured on stream.

At the moment of publishing, only the main quest easter egg has been completed, which is to say, there are still side quests and plenty of easter eggs that need to be figured out and won't be figured out for at least a few days.

That said, while there's still more easter eggs to figure out, it doesn't negate the fact that it's absolutely bonkers that the aforementioned foursome were able to figure out the main quest line in the amount of time they did. And as you would expect, they were over the moon when they did it.

FIRST IN THE WORLD ZOMBIES EASTER EGG COMPLETE pic.twitter.com/wYH7G3wDEi — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) November 13, 2020

One of the biggest allures of the Zombies mode in Call of Duty isn't just the co-op gameplay, but the race to figure out each map's easter eggs. And it looks like, so far, Die Maschine's easter eggs are proving worth the effort.

