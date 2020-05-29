Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Maps Reportedly Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer maps have reportedly been revealed, or at least some of them. At the moment of publishing, Activision and Treyarch haven't announced the new Call of Duty for 2020, but according to reports from reputable sources, the game will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and be some type of reboot of Black Ops that takes players back to the Cold War and Vietnam War.

That said, according to prominent Call of Duty leakers Tom Henderson (formerly known as Long Sensation) and The Gaming Revolution,-- two COD insiders who have proven reliable many times in the past -- the upcoming Call of Duty game will feature a few classic Call of Duty: Black Ops maps, which isn't very surprising given that it's apparently a reboot of the sub-series.

More specifically, Henderson claims that the following maps will be returning in remastered form: Nuketwon, Summit, Jungle, and Firing Range. The leaker doesn't make mention of any further classic Black Ops maps, but presumably, there will be plenty more.

Nuketown, Jungle, Summit and Firing Range are already remastered maps coming to Black Ops 😭 Should have just remastered the original at this rate. — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) May 28, 2020

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official and everything is also subject to change, which means none of it's worth taking to the bank. That said, not only is the source here good, but it makes sense that these maps are returning. Not only are they popular, but we already saw Infinity Ward do this with its Modern Warfare reboot in 2019. While the developer added new maps, it also went back to the well.

At the moment of publishing, Activision has not issued a comment of any sort on this latest leak, and it's unlikely it will. Not only does it rarely comment on leaks of this nature, but the game should be revealed any day now, which means there's no point of it getting caught up in the rumor mill.

