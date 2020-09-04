Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Leak Reveals First Perks, Scorestreaks

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak has revealed the first reported perks and scorestreaks of the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC game. The game's multiplayer is set be fully and properly revealed next week on September 9, and like every Call of Duty reveal before it, leaks pertaining to said reveal are flooding the Internet in the days leading up to the multiplayer reveal. For example, just last night, a healthy slab of multiplayer footage leaked online. Meanwhile, we also have our first details on scorestreaks and perks.

First up, scorestreaks. Apparently Treyarch and Raven Software have opted to stick with scorestreaks despite considerable demand for killstreaks to return. Word of scorestreaks returning comes way of prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker Tom Henderson, who reveals many specialist weapons from Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4 are back as scorestreaks.

"A lot of the specialist weapons from Black Ops 3 and Black Ops 4 will be returning but as scorestreaks this year," said Henderson over on Twitter. "The Flamethrower, Hand Cannon, Bow, Grenade Launcher, and Death Machine are currently on the list. There are currently 18 streaks in Black Ops Cold War. This could also be the first year where we get new scorestreaks added throughout the games cycle, as there are still several more streaks that have been designed but not yet implemented."

Over on the perks front, equally prominent insider ModernWarzone notes the following perks are present: Ghost, Tac Mask, Tracker, Scavenger, Flak Jacket, Ninja (Dead Silence), and Quartermaster (Overkill).

Of course, everything here -- the scorestreaks and the perks -- should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it's all entirely 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

As for Activision, Raven Software, and Treyarch, none of them have commented on these pair of leaks, and it's unlikely any part of the trio will budge on this position of silence.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any changes, it will release worldwide on November 13.