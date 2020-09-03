Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Footage Leaked

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer footage has surfaced online thanks to an accidental stream. Next week, on October 9, Treyarch, Activision, and Raven Software will reveal the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Unfortunately for the trio, this reveal has been somewhat spoiled by a recent stream revealing multiple, prominent Call of Duty content creators playing the multiplayer of the game.

The footage specifically comes way Doug Is Raw, who accidentally went live while playing 5v5 on what appears to be the rumored and leaked Miami multiplayer map, which is reportedly a brand new map being added to the game.

The stream only lasted seven minutes, but it featured many prominent members of the Call of Duty community and confirmed that the game's multiplayer is already being played. As for the footage itself, it's currently hard to find and that's because Activision is sure to come after anyone who shares it. That said, in the meantime, users "Szucs Balint" has shared a screengrab of the stream.

He Streamed the Cold Wart for up to 7 minutes and then came to the ban, 5v5 was played. There were also Xclusive, Noah, teep, marksman ...@ModernWarzone @TheGamingRevo3 @_TomHenderson_ pic.twitter.com/buE01t43dp — Szűcs Bálint (@SzcsBlint12) September 3, 2020

At the moment of publishing, none of the aforementioned trio have commented on this leaked footage, and it's highly unlikely any of them will. Not only do none of them ever comment on leaks of this variety, but the multiplayer reveal is so close that the strategy will surely be to give this as little oxygen as possible.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, and is set to debut worldwide on November 13.

For more coverage on the game and the series -- including the most recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: