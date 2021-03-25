Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adding New Version of Miami Multiplayer Map

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting a new take on the Miami multiplayer map in 6v6 starting next week. The Miami Strike map will now offer what developer Treyarch is calling a "close-quarters layout." The previous version of Miami is significantly bigger, so it will be interesting to see what impact the change has on the map, and whether or not it becomes a more enjoyable experience for players in 6v6. As of this writing, Treyarch has not offered a firm release date for the map, so fans will have to wait patiently to see when it drops next week.

A trailer showing the new layout can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Sun’s up, guns up. Miami Strike comes to 6v6 next week with a new close-quarters layout and 24/7 playlist. pic.twitter.com/umoaxxfYPq — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 24, 2021

In addition to the smaller scale, Miami has seen a change in time of day, as well. The original version of Miami is set at dusk, while this one features quite a bit of sunshine! Players had been asking for a brighter, smaller take on the map, so it seems that they have gotten their wish. True to its name, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes place in the 1980s, at the height of Cold War tensions between America and the Soviet Union. The Miami map features a take on the city meant to evoke the time period, and fans will likely get to see more of the details Treyarch has put into the map with the sun shining brightly!

Some remain skeptical that the changes will actually improve the map, however. A large segment of the fanbase isn't fond of Miami, and it remains to be seen whether or not Treyarch will be able to win anyone over. Hopefully, the map will impress players when it goes live in the game next week!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you happy to see these changes to Miami in 6v6? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!