Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals Huge Feature Finally Coming to Console Versions

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has confirmed a huge feature that's finally coming to console versions of the game, in other words, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of the game. For years, PC players have enjoyed one pretty big feature that has evaded console players, but not anymore. Today, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on console will feature a FOV slider. At the moment, it's unclear if the feature will be exactly implemented like it is on PC, but we should know soon because it will be available in the upcoming Beta of the game.

For those that don't know: FOV Slider stands for Field-of-View slider, and as the name suggests, allows players to tweak and mess around with their field-of-view. It's a feature console players have been asking for years, but up until now, it's been a feature exclusive to the PC version of the game.

What makes this news all the more surprising is that there hasn't been any leaks claiming this was coming, which is surprising, because it's clearly already been implemented in the game, and thus in the game's files. That said, in a world of cross-play, perhaps it's not as surprising as we think.

#BlackOpsColdWar features a Field of View slider on ALL platforms. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/aUHOre2li7 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 7, 2020

As you would expect, Call of Duty players -- particularly those on console -- are quite hyped to hear word of the feature.

Yesssssssss console is now pretty much equal to pc — RedXLion 7205 (@redxlion) October 7, 2020

So what your saying is getting my PC was a waste of money xD — TourettiYeti (@TourettiY) October 7, 2020

THANK YOU 😭 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 7, 2020

Rare W. Very helpful — junior (@JuniorReyes17) October 7, 2020

Unfortunately, it's not all great news. Alongside announcing the feature, Treyarch also warned that changing the FOV could result in a framerate drop on console. And this is where the warning ends. So while Treyarch may be aware of how drastic or non-drastic these framerate drops will be, none of this information has been shared.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S.