Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PS4 Open Beta Date Reportedly Leaked

✖

According to a new rumor, the open beta for the PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will kick-off on October 8th. The apparent leak was reported by @charlieINTEL and reportedly comes from the Arabic version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. When the pre-order option is selected for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the in-game store, it mentions that the open beta will begin for PS4 users on October 8th. The game's open beta is available exclusively to those that pre-order the digital version of the game. The Tweets from @charlieINTEL can be found below.

The leak comes via the Modern Warfare / Warzone in-game store in the Arabic version of the game. When you pull up Black Ops Cold War pre-order option in the store, it says, translated, “Early Access for the Open Beta starting October 8 and will be available on PS4 first.” — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 28, 2020

In addition to pre-ordering the digital version of the game, there is one other way that Call of Duty fans can get a digital code for the game's open beta. On Sunday, during the Championship Weekend stream for Call of Duty League, 10,000 digital codes will be given out for the open beta. Details about the distribution are limited at this time, but readers can find more information right here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the sixth entry in the Black Ops series. The game, however, acts as a direct sequel to the original Black Ops. Set in the 1980s, the game takes place at the height of Cold War tensions between the U.S. and Russia. The game's storyline will incorporate real-world events and figures, as players are sent after Perseus, a Russian spy that may or may not have actually existed during the era.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game will release on current-gen systems on November 13th, and on next-gen systems at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out the game's beta? Do you plan on pre-ordering a digital copy of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.