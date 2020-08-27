How to Get a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Code Without Pre-Ordering

✖

You don't have to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to get a code to its upcoming beta on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This week, Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software fully revealed this year's COD not only for the aforementioned platforms, but for PS5 and Xbox Series X as well. The trio also announced a pseudo open beta for the game, though details on it -- including when it's happening -- are still unavailable. What they did reveal at the time is that it would be locked behind pre-ordering the game, except this isn't entirely true.

This coming weekend is Championship Weekend for the Call of Duty League. And while the competitors will be playing Modern Warfare, Activision will be giving out codes for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. bet Of course though, there are some catches.

For one, the code distribution will be limited to just 10,000 codes. Two, they will be randomly given out sometime Sunday. All you can do is tune into the stream on official channels and pray you're one of 10,000 lucky viewers (for more details on how all of this works, click here).

"Call of Duty League has announced, in celebration of its inaugural Championship Weekend, they will be giving fans around the world a chance to earn exclusive rewards for watching the action. Throughout the two-day event, beginning August 29, viewers will be able to earn in-game Calling Cards featuring the final four teams -- Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, London -- and other exclusive rewards. Beginning on Sunday, August 30, fans that watch the stream will also earn a free Knife blueprint, featuring the Call of Duty League iconography. Also on Sunday, the Call of Duty League will randomly distribute 10,000 codes for the upcoming beta for the next installment in the Call of Duty franchise -- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War."

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there's no word when these versions will arrive.

