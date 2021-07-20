Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds High-Resolution Graphics for PS5

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone got some extra graphics packs not too long ago that made the battle royale game look better on the newer consoles. Now, similar high-resolution graphic packs have been released on the PlayStation 5 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War instead. The catch with these, however, is that they won’t be downloaded automatically anymore, so if you want your game to look better at the expense of some storage space, you’ll have to manually opt into the downloads.

Details about the high-res graphic packs were first shared back whenever the Season 4 Reloaded update released for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Treyarch told PlayStation 5 users that the packs would be released for them at some point in the season. As of July 20th, with the release of the latest update, those packs are now available.

Today's #BlackOpsColdWar update includes new Zombies improvements, High Resolution Texture Packs on PS5, and more. Details: https://t.co/sXaebUhQOa pic.twitter.com/oAauMmpNht — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 20, 2021

“PlayStation 5 players will have high resolution textures moved to opt-in downloadable packs for Multiplayer, Zombies, and Dead Ops Arcade 3,” Treyarch said in its patch notes for the July 20th update. “These will no longer be installed by default, and players will need to download these packs for the best visual experience going forward.”

Those who installed the Season 4 Reloaded update right as it was available likely saw something about the high-res texture packs that prompted people to download them. However, that content was unavailable at the time with a message saying as much whenever people tried to download the packs. Treyarch said that you should be prompted now to install the packs whenever you boot up the game next, but if not or if you cancel them and need to find them later, you’ll be able to locate them within the in-game store.

Because these texture packs are improving the game’s appearance, it should be expected that they’ll also make the game even larger than it already is as far as how much space it takes up on your PlayStation 5. Neither Warzone nor Black Ops Cold War are strangers to taking up a lot of space, so hopefully you’ve got more room on your device if you want this content.