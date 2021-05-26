Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is Getting a Rambo Game Mode

✖

Activision is expanding on its ‘80s Action Hero event this week with the addition of a new game mode themed around John Rambo, the iconic action character who’s now part of the Call of Duty experience. The game mode will aptly be titled “Rambo’s Gun Game” and will feature a new take on the party mode that was added back to Black Ops Cold War not long ago. The new mode is scheduled to go live on May 27th, but it hasn’t been said yet how long it’ll stick around before it’s removed.

The new Rambo game mode was confirmed in Activision’s weekly briefing of what’s to come in Black Ops Cold War and in Warzone. Given that it’s a Gun Game variant, the mode will of course only be live in Black Ops Cold War, but Rambo himself is still an Operator that players can get regardless of which game they spend more time in.

💪 Rambo's Gun Game

🏆 Warzone tournaments

🎁 Battle Pass Gifting Stay on top of all things #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone with the latest Weekly Briefing.https://t.co/KOgUcLqCvF pic.twitter.com/EkW7EEU0E9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 24, 2021

Sharing more details on the mode, Activision said that the Rambo version of Gun Game will feature 20 different weapons, but they’re not the ones players are most familiar with in the mode. Some classic Gun Game rules still apply, however, with melee kills setting players back a rank while the final kill must be performed with a Ballistic Knife in order to win the game.

“The ’80s Action Heroes event continues as Rambo’s Gun Game comes to Black Ops Cold War on May 27!” Activision said about the new game mode. “This new Gun Game rotation of 20 weapons gets a serious boost in firepower, as the Combat Bow, Death Machine, RPG-7, and even the War Machine get added into a fresh set of armaments. All players will also be equipped with the Stimshot, and the gameplay is just as frenzied as ever. Dying via a melee attack sets you back one stage in the weapon rotation, and the first to get a final weapon kill by launching a Ballistic Knife wins the match. However, remember that this is the ’80s Action Heroes event, so expect plenty of explosions and dramatic falls from Operators throughout the match!”

Black Ops Cold War’s Rambo game mode will be live on May 27th, so be sure to get as much time with it as possible before it’s gone.