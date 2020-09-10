Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals New Multiplayer Modes, Including One That Sounds Like Battlefield

✖

When Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War releases later this year, the game will feature a handful of new multiplayer modes: VIP, Combined Arms, and Fireteam. Activision and Treyarch pulled back the curtain on the three options earlier today. All three modes should prove exciting for Call of Duty fans, but fans of the Battlefield franchise might also be interested in Fireteam mode. Fireteam will feature 10 teams of four players and will be one of the game's biggest multiplayer options. Fireteam will have a number of modes, including Dirty Bomb, where teams will have to find uranium and bring it to different locations on the map.

This is the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer. #BlackOpsColdWar Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/Nax85rVVzW pic.twitter.com/pO1cLUxOT1 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 9, 2020

In VIP mode, players will participate in 6v6 missions. One team plays offense while the other plays defense. In each round, one player on offense is selected as the VIP. In order to successfully complete a round, players must get the VIP to a helicopter extraction site. Teams rotate between offense and defense, with four rounds needed to score a win.

Last but not least, Combined Arms tasks players with participating in 12v12 match-ups where they'll be able to pilot vehicles across large maps. The vehicles will change with the terrain featured on the map, so players will see options like tanks, snowmobiles, gunboats, and more.

Of course, there's also the game's single-player mode, as well. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War features a new storyline with real-life figures from the era, including then-current US president Ronald Reagan and Perseus, a legendary Russian spy that has never been officially confirmed to exist. All in all, it sounds like Call of Duty fans will have a lot to look forward to when the game releases later this year!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. The game will release on current-gen systems on November 13th, and on next-gen systems at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

