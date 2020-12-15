Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Getting New Zombies Map

✖

While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans are looking forward to this week's release of Season One, it seems that Treyarch is already looking ahead to Season Two. In a special broadcast, the developer teased that a new Zombies map is planned for Season Two! Details remain incredibly slim at this time, but it will be released at the start of the season, as opposed to some point in the middle. It's impossible to say when Season Two will start, so fans will just have to wait patiently and enjoy the content that will release in the meantime!

A clip of the broadcast has been shared by the @ModernWarzone Twitter account, and can be found embedded below.

Confirmed: New zombies map comping with Season 2 of #BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/WlwXrK7OqT — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 14, 2020

Released last month, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops game. True to its title, the game is set in the 1980s, at the height of Cold War tensions between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The game's single-player campaign features a mix of familiar faces from the franchise, as well as real-world figures, including then-current United States president Ronald Reagan.

It's clear that Activision and Treyarch have quite a bit planned for the future of Black Ops Cold War. When the game's Season One update rolls out on December 16th, players will be able to get a new operator, new weapons, new skins, and more. Zombies mode has been one of the most popular in the game since its release, so it isn't all that surprising that the mode will receive a new map at the start of next season. Fans of the mode might not be happy about the wait, but the fact that a new map is currently in the pipeline should show players that support will continue over time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you happy to hear that a new map will be added to Zombies mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!