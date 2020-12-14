Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season One Battle Pass Trailer Released

✖

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season One Battle Pass is set to debut later this week, and Activision has released a brand-new trailer to build some hype for its release. The trailer showcases a number of highlights from the pass, kicking things off with the game's latest operator, Stitch. From there, it moves on to the game's new weapons, the Mac-10 SMG, and the Groza Assault Rifle, which are unlocked at tiers 15 and 31, respectively. The Battle Pass will feature 100 of those tiers in total, and the trailer gives viewers a brief idea of what to expect.

The full trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

This is the Season 1 Battle Pass. Jump into 100 tactical grade tiers on December 16 in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/jRxxLIn4Ih — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 14, 2020

Players that opt to purchase the Battle Pass have two separate options available to them. The standard version of the Battle Pass can be purchased for 1000 Call of Duty Points. Players can also opt for the Battle Pass Bundle, which can be purchased for 2400CP. The latter option includes everything in the Battle Pass, while also allowing for 20 Tier Skips. Those unsure about parting with their precious CP will be happy to know that just playing Season One allows them to earn up to 300CP, while purchasing the Battle Pass gives them the opportunity to earn an extra 1000CP. Players can then put that potential 1300CP towards a future Battle Pass purchase!

In addition to the new weapons and operator, players can unlock a number of new Operator skins, Blueprints, Finishing moves, and more. Overall, it sounds like a wealth of content, and it should keep fans of both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone quite busy over the coming weeks! Players will get a chance to see for themselves when Season One and the Battle Pass drop on December 16th.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about the Battle Pass for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Do you plan on purchasing it? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!