Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Weapons Possibly Leaked

New information related to the upcoming second season in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War seems to have leaked ahead of time. The details surrounding this forthcoming season specifically have come about thanks to data mining, which points to some new weapons that should be rolling out in due time.

Thanks to a data miner named TailsDoll553 on Twitter, we now have a good idea of what guns should be appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War soon enough. Based on the game’s current code, a new designation for a submachine gun, or SMG, has been found. This new weapon seems to specifically be called an AI-LC10 and doesn’t offer much in the way of a detailed description at the moment. In fact, the designation within the code of Black Ops Cold War has it slated as a “temp” weapon.

[Full-auto submachine gun. TEMP] — TailsDoll553 (@TailsDoll711) February 5, 2021

Along with this SMG, a new sniper rifle seems like it’s on the way as well. This gun is being referred to as the NTW-20, which is a real-world rifle. Based on the item’s real-life iteration, it could end up being one of the most powerful snipers in the game. That being said, it also is likely to not have a massive clip size and may be of the single-shot variety.

Lastly, a couple of other melee items could also be coming in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Based on this data, a machete has appeared in the game code along with an E-Tool, which is a shovel-like weapon.

It’s worth stressing that none of these weapons are confirmed to be coming to Black Ops Cold War just yet, so don’t take any of this as a guarantee. That being said, data mining leaks like this turn out to be true more often than not. As such, there’s a fair amount of believability with what has been mentioned here.

For the time being, Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. Based on the current schedule, Season 2 should kick off in a little over a week on February 24th. You can keep up with our coverage of the game leading up to that date right here.

