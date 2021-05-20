Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Bringing Back "Legendary" Black Ops 2 Map

✖

Treyarch has revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Three Reloaded will see the return of the Standoff map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. The 6v6 map was revealed yesterday alongside this season's roadmap, but the developer has now released a new trailer of the level, as well. The 20 second video shows the map's overall layout, as well as several areas that players can expect to see when the map goes live. The trailer is short but sweet, and it does a very nice job of building hype for the beloved map's long-awaited return!

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

It's back, baby. The legendary Standoff comes to 6v6 in Season Three Reloaded. pic.twitter.com/nPPvmzeuSv — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 19, 2021

Since the game's release last fall, one of the most common complaints about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the fact that it doesn't offer much in the way of wholly-new maps. While Standoff is another remade map, it also happens to be one that fans have been hoping to see return. As such, it seems that most fans will be more than happy with its addition to the game!

In addition to Standoff, Season Three Reloaded is offering a number of big changes to Black Ops Cold War. Standoff is joined by the Duga multi-team map, and there are also new weapons, including a Baseball Bat and the AMP63: Pistol. The newest update is also adding a major change to snipers, bringing back "flinch." It remains to be seen how players will embrace all these changes to the game, but it definitely seems like Season Three Reloaded will have a lot for players to look forward to when it drops May 19th at 9 p.m. PT and May 20th at 12 a.m. ET.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy to see Standoff return in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Do you think that the game needs more wholly-new maps? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!