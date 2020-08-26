Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals First Look at Multiplayer

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Call of Duty fans finally got their best look yet at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Wednesday, and with that came a brief look at the game’s multiplayer mode. A trailer released alongside the reveal of Black Ops Cold War shared the first footage of the longstanding Call of Duty mode that’ll have another spin put on it this year by developers Treyarch Studios. New features and other details pertaining to the game’s multiplayer mode haven’t been announced yet, but we'll be seeing much more on the multiplayer part of Black Ops Cold War soon.

The showcase of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer mode was a short one, and you’d only catch it if you stuck around until the end of the reveal trailer above. The last few seconds showed people battling on a desert map in vehicles equipped for the terrain and helicopters flying overhead. A glimpse at what appeared to be killstreaks – or scorestreaks, if that’s how they’re handled in this new Call of Duty – closed out the trailer. Activision promised a full reveal of multiplayer on September 9th.

Multiplayer made up only a small part of the Black Ops Cold War trailer released on Wednesday. The buildup to the reveal itself was filled with cryptic teasers that looked as though they were meant to set up the game’s setting and its themes, so it’s not surprising that we haven’t seen as much about the multiplayer mode just yet.

In the coming months before the game’s release, it’ll be worth paying attention to see how Treyarch frames this year’s take on Call of Duty multiplayer compared to past releases. Some games have gone far into the future with similarly futuristic features and mechanics to master while those set in the past are often considered to be more grounded in their gameplay. Last year’s Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward was somewhere in between those ideas with a modern setting but a focus more on “boots on the ground” gameplay as the developer called it.

Warzone is also something to keep an eye on as we move closer to Black Ops Cold War’s release and in the months after it’s available. The Blackout battle royale mode from Black Ops 4 still received support after Modern Warfare’s launch, but it looks like Warzone is going to stay propped up for some time to come so that it can exist alongside the next Call of Duty release. Its tie-in with the game’s reveal is an example of that and may indicate what’s to come in the game’s future.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13th with the multiplayer reveal scheduled for September 9th.

