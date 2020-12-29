Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds Game Mode from Modern Warfare

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War got another update on Tuesday to add a game mode that was first popularized in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The mode in question is the 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only playlist that puts a twist on the normal Gunfight mode by only allowing players to use sniper rifles, though if the past implementation of the mode is anything like this one, melee will of course be an option this time as well.

The addition of the game mode was the biggest part of the otherwise smaller update that only shuffled playlists in Black Ops Cold War and didn’t make any larger changes, so there aren’t any patch notes to read over this time. The playlist update was confirmed by Treyarch Studios in the tweet below from the developer’s Twitter account that listed the new Gunfight variant as well as the other playlists that are still live in Black Ops Cold War like Raid 24/7, Nuketown Holiday 24/7, and Prop Hunt.

Like the other Gunfight modes that were first introduced in Modern Warfare before coming to Black Ops Cold War, this new 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only mode pits small teams of players against each other in similarly small maps. Aside from having weapons restricted to sniper rifles instead of having the usual array of weaponry to choose from, everything’s business as usual in this game mode. There’s no telling how long it’ll be around, so be sure to get in time with it while you can before it’s removed, but there’s a good chance it’ll return at some point in the future even when it’s removed.

Consider this your official briefing. Season One of #BlackOpsColdWar drops December 16. pic.twitter.com/IzPO9b4rpd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 11, 2020

Things like the new Gunfight variant are parts of the plans for the Season One content following the start of Black Ops Cold War’s first official season. Roadmaps released prior to the season’s start showed that an expanded Gunfight experience as well as other additions to the game’s Multiplayer component would be available throughout the season. Modern Warfare had several different Gunfight variants available at different intervals throughout its seasons, so it seems likely we’ll see those and more come to Black Ops Cold War over time.