Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Update Could Be Good News for Those That Hate SBMM

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's new update is set to go live later today on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and a few days later, it will be followed by the addition of League Play. In other words, on February 8, the game will add a highly-competitive ranked mode, which in turn has fans of the game hopeful that SBMM will be removed from the casual playlists of the game.

For those that don't know: SBMM stands for skill-based matchmaking, which puts you in matches with players of similar skill. This is also what a ranked mode does, and thus it would seem redundant to have a ranked mode and casuals playlists organized by SBMM. Right now, Activision and Treyarch haven't announced any plans to remove SBMM from casual playlists, but that's what many fans are hoping is in the works, due to the aforementioned redunancy.

Let’s hope this gets rid of SBMM in pubs — prod. by capri 🅴 (@capri_twt) February 3, 2021

At the moment of publishing, neither Treyarch nor Activision have commented on this speculation in any capacity, and it's unlikely this will change. If it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. Typically, the pair don't comment on speculation.

That said, while Treyarch and Activision are remaining quiet about the implications of League Play, fans aren't, which is why SBMM is currently trending on Twitter.

