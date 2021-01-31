Call of Duty: Warzone Insider Teases Huge Nuclear Event

✖

A prominent Call of Duty: Warzone insider has teased that a huge nuclear event is still happening and that it will lead to an "exciting new twist." Unfortunately, the report doesn't impart many other additional details, let alone additional details of the salient variety. That said, while the report is unvarnished, it's enough to have COD fans excited and speculating about what Raven Software and co. have in store for the free-to-play battle royale game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

As for the report, it comes the way of ModernWarzone, one of the best sources in the industry when it comes to both official and unofficial Call of Duty news.

We've been hearing that Verdansk, the game's current map, is going to get nuked since last summer, yet it hasn't happened yet. And the longer we get away from these initial rumors, the more COD fans lose hope about them coming true. That said, according to ModernWarzone, "Verdansk is 100% still getting nuked."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt, not only because it's all unofficial and subject to change, but because we've been hearing this for a while.

At the moment of publishing, Raven Software and Activision haven't commented on this report in any capacity, and it's unlikely either will. Not only does Activision and its developers maintain a fairly strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors and reports, but they haven't commented on a single nuclear event rumor so far. That said, if, for some reason, this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

